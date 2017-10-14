Losing start for Monte Mar 

Sponsored by The Belfry, The Pub, Bowling Abroad and Avalon

WINTER LEAGUE – Wednesday October 11th

Our first game did not go as planned against a very strong San Miguel team. Two very close rinks but in the end losing on all but one.

Well done to Jean Chamberline, Denise Ashberry, Howie Williams and Ronnie Cairns

Shots Monte Mar 77 – 96 San Miguel, Points Monte Mar 2 – 10 San Miguel

Friday October 13th – Monte Mar Toreadors v Quesada Swans

A lovely morning greeted both teams for the first game of the new season. What a great start for the Toreadors winning on all six rinks, no easy feat against any team from Quesada.

To many winners to name them all so congratulations to everyone who performed so well on the day. Only another seventeen matches to keep this up Toreadors!!!!

Shots Monte Mar 140 – 66 Quesada. Points Monte Mar 14.

Monte Mar Matadors v Mazarron Miners.

The first game of the season for the Matadors ended in each team winning three rinks. Well done to to the winning rinks of Lynne Armitaeg, Bill Judd and skip Colin Armitage. Keith Simpson, Mike Farrelly and skip Dave Melville. Jan Webster Bill Webster and skip Bill Young.

Shots Monte Mar 84 – 111 Mazarron. Points Monte Mar 4 – 10 Mazzarron.