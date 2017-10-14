Los Alcázares celebrates 34 years of independence

Residents of Los Alcázares celebrated the town’s 34 years of independence from San Javier and Torre Pacheco on Thursday with a party on la playa de las Pescaderías (Fishmongers beach).

Rather fittingly the celebratory meal took the form of a fish broth cooked in a cast iron pot by veteran fishermen from the port.

Although it was only a small group that took to the beach one celebrant said that the same neighbours never miss their annual celebration on the Mar Menor. Every year they return to enjoy a relaxing sun and beach day in which they cook on typical cauldrons which they share with all the family.

Although celebrated in October the beach itself was more typical of August with hundreds of visitors enjoying the facilities along the 5 kilometre stretch of the Alcazareña coast, and the terraces and beach bars unable to cope with the unexpected numbers.