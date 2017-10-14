La Siesta prepare for Winter League

La Siesta began their preparations for the Winter League Season with a friendly triples fixture against local neighbours Greenlands in beautiful sunny weather. Four rinks being played at La Siesta and four at Greenlands.

At La Siesta the home team won on 3 rinks and lost on 1 so it was up to the four rinks at Greenlands to see if La Siesta could maintain their advantage. With La Siesta winning comfortably on two of the rinks and finishing level on the other two the overall result saw La Siesta coming up tops.

Members from both clubs now travel together for an away trip to Benalmadena to play matches in the Costa del Sol with no doubt some shopping in Gibraltar for good measure.

Whilst members were away in the Costa del Sol a 3 rink match was played against Campsie Bowls Club who hail from Scotland. The match was a close encounter throughout and finished up with the shots score equal at 46 shots each. La Siesta winning on two rinks by 15-13 and 17-15 whilst Campsie won the other rink by 18-14.Norma Adcroft, skipping for La Siesta on the final end managed to get 2 shots with his final bowl to obtain his rink’s 2 shot victory.

Our Winter League team commenced their season with an away fixture that is always tricky against formidable near neighbours San Luis. However, on this occasion La Siesta rose to the task and came away with victory by 10 points to 2.

The shots difference being 82 to 64 which was helped by an outstanding performance by Joy Gardiner, Jim Hudson Dave Blackie and Jean Cooper who won by 20 shots to 6. The other wins came from Pat and Trish Reilly with Mike and Florence Edwards who won 14-11, Val Dalton, Derek Smith, Brian Gardiner and Irene Mangan who won 19-13 and Barbara Cooper, George Richardson, Sue Jordan and Brian Fraser who won 18-15.

In the Southern League B Division the Golds entertained Quesada Swifts winning on 5 rinks and drawing the other gaining 13 points to their opponents 1 with a shots advantage of 109 to 82.The best winning rink was Sheila Chorley with Bill and Sue Jordan who won 25-10.There was a good win for Pat Moore, Dave Blackie and George Richardson 18-11.The remaining rinks were all close affairs with the biggest winning margin being 2 shots.

In the Southern League C Division the Golds took the long trip to La Manga Crusaders to play their hosts on the grass surface which is always difficult for visiting teams.

So it was no surprise that the Golds were well beaten the home side winning on all rinks gaining a 14-0 win by 179 shots to 51.Best triple for La Siesta was Hilary Clarke, Derek Smith and Pat Reilly who lost by 16 shots to 13.