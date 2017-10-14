Fun Day at San Miguel Bowls Club

San Miguel Bowls Club held a Fun Day last Saturday followed by a Hog Roast, with various tests and trials, including a blow up doll (well may be not blown up so much as stuffed!!!!!!) There was a lot of hilarity and everyone had a great time. Thanks to Social Secretary Paul Thomas for organising the games and to Janet for organising the food. Thanks to Sue from Cheers Bar for putting on the disco.

League games started this week, with the Winter League having a good result away to Monte Mar winning 10 points to 2. Well played by Dave Johnson, Gail Willshire, Chris Collier, Lynn Greenland 22-11: Margaret Patterson, Reg Cooper, Allan Patterson, Cliff Plaisted 25-10: Brian Miller, Brian Allen, Dave Greenland, Lin Miller 16-13: Noel Davis, Carol Rudge, Don Whitney, Fred Willshire 17-16. Shots for 97- Against 77. Good start to the season.

In the Southern league, the Jaguars got beat on all rinks at Quesada. Some very good bowling by both teams, but Quesada came out on top. Our friendly won, well done to Peter and Brenda Rees and Sheila Booth. The Cougars got beat 10-4.

The Christmas Dinner is on 12th December at El Prado, with entertainment by Debbie H. Deposits are required, see Paul Thomas. Tickets are on sale for the Christmas Hampers.

More teams are needed for the December Open Christmas MUFTI. Get your teams in!

WASPS are proving extremely popular, come along for 1.30, places are limited. €5 for an afternoons bowling, use of shoes and woods, tuition if required.

For further information on San Miguel Bowls Club, please contact the President, Rosamond Stockell, telephone 699232910 or Secretary, Pat McEwan telephone 966714257.