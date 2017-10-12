Woman arrested for setting fire to her own house

Officers from the Guardia Civil in Almoradí have opened an investigation into the causes of a fire in Jacarilla which occurred in a third-floor apartment two weeks ago, following which five families had to be evicted to avoid personal injury.

Their findings have now resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old Spanish woman for deliberately setting fire to her own house and putting at risk the lives of nearby residents.

After the fire had been extinguished the agents entered the house, accompanied by the Fire Investigation Team of the Civil Guard, to carry out an investigation into the causes.

They said that in addition to the damage caused by smoke and fire, they found threats and insults to the woman which had been written on the main door and in the kitchen. One of them said: “you have escaped.” Everything indicated that the fire had been started intentionally.

However, the investigations found that the fire had been set from within the property.

In making further enquiries they examined the causes that would have led the woman to burn down her house and endanger the lives of other people.

It seems that she had long had conflicts with the other residents and is thought to have started by spreading evidence suggesting that it was they who wrote the insults and set the house on fire.

She has now been charged with an offense of deliberate arson together with the endangerment of other residents. She has also been admitted to a psychiatric centre for assessment.