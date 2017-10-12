Two arrested in San Pedro for driving a stolen car

Two men were arrested last week for reckless driving along la calle Margaritas in San Pedro del Pinatar, according to the local police who were alerted to the incident by local residents at around 6.20pm.

Two police officers eventually caught and detained the men, and on checking the detail of their vehicle it was found to have been stolen in Águilas last August.

Subsequently the arrest and identification of the pair was carried out, both of whom were said to be of Moroccan origin, and with police records.