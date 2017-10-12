Mojácar’s Mayor Signs Agreement For Phase Ii Of The Coastal Bypass

Mojácar’s Mayor, Rosmari Cano, and the Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Felipe López, signed a collaboration agreement between his department within the Junta de Andalucía and Mojácar Council at the local Town Hall on October 10th, for the construction of the second phase of the coastal relief road.

The signing was also attended by; the Regional Minister of Agriculture from the Junta de Andalucía, Rodrigo Sánchez Haro, the Andalucian Government Delegate, Gracia Fernández, the Director General for Infrastructures, Jesus Huertas and the Almerian Territorial Delegate for Development and Housing, Joaquín Jimenez.

Rosmari Cano emphasized the importance of this bypass to the tourism sector due to the long tailbacks that occur, mainly in summer, on the access roads to the different urban zones near the beach area.

The Minister for Development, in turn, stressed the technical cooperation between both administrations that will make the construction of this route possible, which will bring an improvement to the quality of life in Mojácar.

The Junta de Andalucía has provided the land already expropriated as well as any additional expropriations that are necessary. It will also be in charge of directing the execution of the works. The project, which was divided into two phases, was put out to tender by them in 2010, the first one of 3.3 km (now completed) and a second one of 5.7 km, although this was rejected as its route affected the habitat of the rare tortoise, ‘tortuga mora’.

With the signing of this agreement, Mojácar Council now enters the second phase, although this section between the roundabout at the A-1203 road which will lead to Las Marinas will now be a 2.2 Km route, with an approximate cost of 4,500,000 euros, according to the preliminary draft set out by the Provincial Diputación of Almería.