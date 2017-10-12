Brethren Of Puerto de Xabia Lodge present vouchers for 600 Euros.

During the recent summer months, the Freemasons of local Lodge, Puerto de Xabia have held several money raising events for charity. These have raised the useful sum of six hundred euros to be donated to the Master’s chosen charity which, for this year, is the ‘Los Roles’ children’s residential care home in Denia.

This money will be used to provide much needed shoes and other essential clothing for the children. The Director, Sra Beatriz Hernandez asked W Bro. Stoneley to pass on her grateful thanks to the Brethren and all concerned for their generous donation which was gratefully received and which will be put to very good use.

If you would like to contribute to this worthy cause or, if you would like more information on the work of local Freemasons, please contact me on the email address given below.

prensa@glpvalencia.com