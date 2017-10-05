Los Montesinos suffers two earthquakes in four minutes

Two minor earthquakes of 1.2 and 1.3 degrees on the Ritcher Scale, were felt within a period of just four this morning in the town of Los Montesinos, according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN).

The first earthquake, of 1.2 degrees, took place at 2.20 am at a depth of eleven kilometres, while the second, just four minutes later of 1.3 degrees, had its epicenter at a depth of seven kilometres.

The epicentre of both earthquakes were directly below the town of Los Montesinos.

The Local Police of Los Montesinos has confirmed that no emergency calls were received.