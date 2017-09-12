Travel plans for thousands of passengers have been thrown into chaos today following the cancellation of flights by airlines due to the strike action of the French air traffic controllers.

The USAC CGT has come out in support of national strikes in France which were called for the the main labour union, the General Confederation of Labout (CGT) who oppose the new laws governing employment in France.

Low-cost airline, Ryanair, has been forced to cancel around 110 flights causing misery to some 20.000 passengers and have warned that more flight delays and cancellations are likely.

Easyjet have also announced that flights to and from French airports “could be affected”.

British Airways have also been forced to cancel flights and have said that some long-haul flights may be affected “given how many flights from numerous airlines would normally use French airspace each day”.

Ryanair’s marketing director, Kenny Jacobs, has come out to say, “Enough is enough. If the French Government is serious about changing France, they should start by tackling these air traffic control unions, and together with the European Commission, should take immediate action to prevent thousands of European consumers from having their travel plans disrupted by a tiny group of ATC unions going on strike once again.

“They cannot stand idly by as more disruption and travel misery is inflicted upon Europe’s consumers and airlines.”

The flight schedules are available on the Ryanair website at https://www.ryanair.com/gb/en/flight-info/route where it also stats the following next to cancelled flights and allows affected passengers to apply for a refund:

Due to French National Strike this flight has been cancelled. Sorry for any inconvenience caused. To change your flight for free or apply for a refund click on the links […]

On the Ryanair website (https://www.ryanair.com/gb/en/useful-info/help-centre/travel-updates/air-traffic-control-strike-france3), the full statement reads:

We regret to advise customers that due to an air traffic control strike in France on 12th September 2017, we have been forced to cancel the flights listed below.

Customers will be updated on their flight status via email and/or the mobile phone number provided at time of booking. You may also monitor your flight status online: click here

Unfortunately, further flight delays and cancellations are likely and customers are asked to please monitor this notice which will be updated throughout the day.

Ryanair sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused by these unjustified ATC disruptions which are entirely outside of our control.

