Hindus welcome “Meditation Room” in new Schellhammer Business School campus in Spain

Hindus have welcomed launch of “Meditation Room” in new campus of Schellhammer Business School (SBS) in 60-hectare gated private estate of Valle Romano Golf & Resort near Estepona in southern Spain, opening September one.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada (USA) today; termed including of this quiet calming space for meditation, reflection and prayer for usage by the campus community—a step in the positive direction.

Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, pointed out that with the presence of room for meditation and prayer, SBS students would have a spiritually meaningful life in addition to material success after they graduated from here.

Rajan Zed thanked SBS for recognizing the intersection of spirituality and education. Meditation Room would be another feather in SBS’s cap in making it a top class and wholesome higher education institution. Zed suggested SBS to make this Room available to campus community 24-hours and 365 days.

Zed urged all universities and colleges of Europe to provide prayer-meditation rooms if they were serious in the all-round development of their students.

This new campus will consolidate facilities at Alzambra, Puerto Banus and Marbella. English medium SBS, whose “Values” include “Integrity, ethics, sustainability”, has students from over 30 countries. SBS boasts of “100% freedom of speech” and claims to be “Rooted in the truth”. It offers 16 programs, including various Master’s and “Master of Arts in Leadership”. Swiss educationalist Dr. Edward Schellhammer is the Founder & President.