5 secrets for healthy weight loss

If you are trying to lose weight it is important that you look at ways of improving your lifestyle instead of looking for a quick fix or a rapid weight loss diet. Making the right lifestyle changes won’t only help you lose weight, they will also help you to keep it off.

In order to help you achieve your long-term weight loss goals here are a few tips.

Set ambitious but realistic weight loss targets

Start by trying to lose a small percentage of your body weight – 5% to 10%. Decide on the weight you want to be and then look for the support you will need in order to ensure you achieve your goal.

Select nutritious and filling foods to fuel your body

The main reason people give for abandoning their weight loss journey is hunger. However, there are plenty of nutritious, filling foods which are ideal for weight loss. They are low in calories and filling. These foods include lentils and legumes, lean meat, eggs, poultry, and fish. When trying to change your eating habits you should choose to eat food that you enjoy and that you would be happy to eat for life.

Engage with your weight loss journey

Join a group and meet like minded people with similar goals who can offer you a support network which will help you get through the difficult times. Commit to making a complete lifestyle change and document the experience. Take photos and refer back to them regularly to remind yourself of how far you have made it on your weight loss journey.

Enjoy more activity

You don’t need to run a marathon or compete in a triathlon, but start to introduce movement into your daily activity. Take short walks, wash the car, keep the house looking clean, and then when you are ready introduce more exercise. The best way to lose weight is by changing your eating habits but when you incorporate exercise you will feel more positive and energetic. The extra movement will have a positive effect on your mental and emotional well-being.

Recover from relapses when you have them

You will have relapses along the way. But what is important is how you respond to those relapses. Be kind to yourself. Get back on track. Learn from your mistakes and refocus on your weight loss journey.

The post 5 secrets for healthy weight loss appeared first on The Leader Fitness.