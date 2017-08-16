British footballer dies in Torre Pacheco motorcycle accident

A 24-year-old British footballer died in the early hours of Tuesday after suffering an accident while driving her motorcycle on Calle Fernandez in the village of Santa Rosalía de Torre Pacheco.

She was named as Amy Jo Thompson, from Belfast in N Ireland, who lived in the small hamlet of Meroños, and was a player with the successful Pinatar Féminas Football Club.

A spokesperson said that her motorcycle went off the road and hit a street lamp. The impact with the lamp caused a traumatic head injury and although Amy was transferred by ambulance to the Hospital Virgen de la Arrixaca the doctors were unable to save her. She died shortly after her arrival in the hospital.

Numerous clubs around the Region, both male and female, have published their messages of condolence on their social network pages for the young midfielder who was affectionately known as “guiri” who had only renewed her playing contract with Pinatar Féminas three days earlier on 11 August.