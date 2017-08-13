UK National Lottery Saturday 12 August

A LUCKY lotto player has won £14.4million in Saturday night’s UK National Lottery draw.

Players are being urged to check their tickets to make sure the life-changing sum of money can be dolled out.

One ticket has matched all six main numbers, securing a sum of £14,402,436.

And there are three tickets which have five of the main balls and the bonus ball, winning a handsome £26,670 for their holders.

In Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the main draw, one player won £13,000.

Meanwhile, one Thunderball player has won a guaranteed £500,000 in tonight’s draw.

Lotto : 10, 27, 49, 52, 55, 56 and the Bonus ball is 17 .

Thunderball: 4, 5, 7, 16, 31 and the Thunderball is 13 .

Millionaire Raffle: PLUM 8194 6458 .

Next draw Wednesday 16 August with a jackpot forecast of 2 million euro