Saturday deaths on local beaches

Two men, aged 69 and 62, died on Saturday from drowning, one in Pilar de la Horadada and the second on the Orihuela Costa, according to the Information and Coordination Centre of Emergencies.

The first drowning occurred around 11 o’clock on the beach of Las Higuericas de Pilar de la Horadada, where a 69 year old man died whilst bathing.

The second of the drownings, a man of 62 years, took place in the cove La Mosca de Orihuela at approximately 2pm.

Despite the application of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) both men were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the arrival of the Emergency Services.

It is understood that Green Flags were flying on both beaches at the time although at cove La Mosca de Orihuela the conditions were described on the AmbumarSyA Twitter feed as at Rizada (choppy).

Over 30 people have now died on beaches in the province of Alicante during the summer months