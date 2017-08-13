FAOC have slammed the Orihuela Costa budget allocation approved by the plenary last Thursday saying that it falls far short of the funding required to provide the necessary support and services. Even the councillor for Urban Waste and Road Cleaning, Damasco Aparicio was unable to provide and hope despite voting for the motion.

A number of beach related stories, on a weekend that saw two deaths from drowning, with councils saying they are going to get tough with bathers who ignore instructions from lifeguards.

But good news if you are a Torrevieja football fan with season ticket prices slashed to just 50 euros for the whole of the upcoming campaign……………..