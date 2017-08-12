Quesada celebrations draw the crowds

Thousands of people, mainly holidaymakers, took part in the celebrations that finished last Sunday in la plaza Blanca de Ciudad Quesada.

Activities of all types took place attracting the largest number of spectators in recent years. One of the main highlights saw more than 700 people tasting a giant paella made of chicken, rabbit and snails, which was provided by the council absolutely free. The large number of people trying to sample the paella saw it disappear within just a few minutes, with people, young and old enjoying the dish, many of them for the first time.

Councillor Charo López said that she was delighted by the large number of people who attended the organized events that provided a very good image of our municipality.