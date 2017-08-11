Paddys Point Golf Society Summer Trophy

La Serena was the venue for our Summer Trophy Competition and although it was still a little on the hot side half the field managed to record a score of over 30pts. Janet Bryan won the bragging rights over Scouse, keep it up Janet.

The course was in excellent condition for the time of year and we all had a good day despite leaving a sizeable number of ball in the water. We had a first time winner this month in Joey McAvoy, handicap cut of course, well done Joey. Thanks, as always, goes to Rory, Hazel and Staff at Paddy’s Point, another great meal and much needed refreshments. Our next outing is to El Valle on 13 September.

Best Guest was Jimmy Fitzgerald 29pts. NTP hole 3 Mike Bates, hole 9 Ronnie Kennan, hole 15 Myra Coull, hole 17 Joe Adam. LONGEST DRIVE – Aaron Brennan. Mike Bates, Eileen Moriarty and Tony Stafford shared the 2’s pot. 3rd Janet Bryan 36pts c/b, 2nd John Batterby 38pts, Winner Joey McAvoy 39pts.