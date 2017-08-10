Walking Football takes a break

Friday the 28th July saw Playa Flamenca Walking Wanderers Walking Football team celebrate their end of season with a social meeting at The Pale bar Playa Flamenca Commercial Centre, where over 30 members plus wags had a very enjoyable evening.

The Playa Flamenca Walking Wanderers Walking Football team have had another fantastic year playing every Monday evening at the C.D.M sports centre Playa Flameca and competing in 3 competitions, winning 2 and coming 2nd in the other.

Now the club are having a well deserved break until the first Monday in September.

The new season starts again on the 4th September at 5pm at the C.D.M. Sports center where they will always welcome new members.

Should you require any further information please contact :- bobbyg2542@hotmail.com