Ruby’s Golf at Las Colinas

As usual Las Colinas was in excellent condition and played well, the weather was also kind to us and although hot there was a bit of cloud cover for most of the day, and with quite a few players coming in with over 30 points on this trophy game, there was going to be some adjustments to the player of the year standings.

The results were, nearest the pin on the par three’s was Bill Martin, Peter Jepson, Tony Alcock, Kevin Hufton and John Clancy, Nearest the pin in three shots was David Trotman, Best front nine Buck Taylor and best back David Shelton, Gold division winner was Bill Martin, Silver and overall winner was our only lady player of the day Theresa Wright.

The two pot was shared between John Clancy and Tony Alcock. Back at Rayz Bar on El Raso where we had an excellent buffet and the presentation the football card was won by Marc Doherty. Any one wishing to join us or for any further information about Ruby’s please email us at rubysgolf@yahoo.co.uk