National Lottery Results – Wednesday 9 August 17

Wed 09 Aug 2017

Jackpot: £11,398,810

Draw 2257 | Draw machine: Arthur | Ball set: 5

Ball numbers 05 09 25 34 51 59

Bonus 44

The Lotto raffle must be won. Check your tickets below:

Millionaire Raffle

Raffle tier 1 – 1 prize of £1,000,000 – LIME 6294 2560

Raffle tier 2 – 20 prizes of £20,000

BLUE 1389 9393 – BLUE 5809 5923 – BLUE 6307 6090 – BLUE 8925 0253

GOLD 4936 3030 – GOLD 5306 4287 – GOLD 6950 1250

GREY 1917 9684

JADE 4696 7718 – JADE 5386 5180

LIME 1999 2111

PINK 8796 2189

PLUM 5696 6564 – PLUM 6738 5950 – PLUM 8784 8543

ROSE 0603 8135 – ROSE 4750 8164 – ROSE 8231 3388

TEAL 3742 9151 – TEAL 9491 2446

NAs there was no winner next Saturday, 13 August, will be another rollover with an estimated jackpot of £14.3