Mojácar  Hosts Cristina Gómez “Salvaje” Exhibition

Mojácar’s La Fuente Centro de Arte is the perfect setting for the latest painting exhibition by the Veratense artist Cristina Gómez.

Under the evocative title of “Salvaje”, she brings together her love of nature and her environmental concern to her paintings, playing with different forms and mediums in a provocative and intimate way.

The Mojácar exhibition reflects the artist’s experiences and energy during the last year and her strong interest in the relationship between man and animal saying, “I have always been influenced by nature and everything surrounds it.”

In her more colourful creations she has incorporated some new processes and opted for the use of luminescent paints, which glow with ultraviolet light. Her star technique uses the ‘dripping’ technique in which paint is dripped or poured onto the canvas, allowing a direct connection of the artist’s thought and action.

Mojácar Councillor for Culture, Raquel Belmonte, was at the inauguration of ‘Salvaje’ along with the artist, and expressed her pleasure at being able to show Cristina’s work at La Fuente. She added that Mojácar has always been an excellent host for art, particularly for the work of local artists.

Cristina Gómez was born in Vera and gained her degree in Fine Arts from the University of Granada in 2007.