Dennis Raises 550 Euros for “Reach Out”

Local keen photographer Dennis Silverton recently exhibited a fine selection of his framed photographic works at the “Take A Break” cafe near La Zenia Boulevard.

His aim was to donate sales of his photographs to the charity “Reach Out” and he certainly did them proud with a very handsome donation of 550 Euros.

Sadly, Dennis is terminally ill but his positive attitude and his compassion for those less fortunate restore faith and hope in a troubled world.

His beautiful photographs from all corners of the world were a delight to see and admire and they represented the true talent of Dennis Silverton, a man with a big heart and as representatives of “Reach Out”. Lorraine and David Whitney would like to thank him very much for his wonderful donation.