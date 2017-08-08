The head of the Russian organised crime group, Kemerovo, has been captured in Mijas, Spain, in a joint operation between international police in Estonia, the Guardia Civil, and the Spanish National Police.

Armed police raided the home of the criminal in the town of Mijas. They found hidden cash, weapons including a large knife and an axe, and computer equipment. Properties linked to the criminal group in Tallin, Estonia, were also raided resulting in the arrest of three other group members, including the deputy leader of the group who was responsible for recruiting new members to the group.

The criminal activities of the group had been under investigation by Estonian authorities for more than two years and took on a new dimension when the head of a rival gang, and one of Estonia’s top mafia bosses, was assassinated in September 2016.