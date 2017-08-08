British toddler critical after pool safety device fails

A 14 month old British toddler is in a critical condition after falling into his swimming pool on Monday after a pool security device failed to operate correctly.

According to the Centre for Information and Coordination of Emergencies (CICU ), he accident occurred in Javea, where the parents are understood to have been on holiday in a private villa.

The boy’s parents are understood to have alerted the emergency services after pulling him unconscious from the water and trying unsuccessfully to revive him when they discovered he had no pulse.

SAMU paramedics took over on their arrival at the scene and were able to restore his pulse before taking him to a hospital in the nearby resort of Denia and later transferring him to Valencia’s Hospital Clinico where he was admitted to a paediatric intensive care unit.

The youngster’s condition was described in local reports today as ‘critical.’

And in Santa Pola a 2 year old girl was also pulled from an urbanisation pool on Monday afternoon with symptoms of drowning.

She was moved to the medical centre in Gran Alacant de Santa Pola, where she regained consciousness after receiving health care, before being taken to Elche Hospital, where she too remains in intensive care.