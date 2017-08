There will be a partial eclipse of the Moon this evening which will start at 5:50 pm. However you won’t be able to see it until the moon appears at around 9:00 pm, according to Proyecto Mastral.

But don’t hang round because the eclipse will only be visible to the naked eye and binoculars for about twenty minutes.

The next total visible eclipse of the moon in Spain will be the 27 July 2018.