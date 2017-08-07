Jeremy Clarkson to take “indefinite” leave after being admitted to hospital in Mallorca

Newspaper columnist and controversial TV personality, Jeremy Clarkson, has been admitted to a hospital in Mallorca where he is undergoing treatment for pneumonia.

The former “Top Gear” host, 57, was taken to hospital on Friday whilst on holiday with his family.

The co-host of the Amazon Prime TV series, “The Grand Tour”, has also announced that he will be taking some time off work.

On his website, Drive Tribe, Clarkson said: “Thanks for all the good wishes. And to keep you up to date, I’ll be out of action for quite some time apparently.

“It’s really, really annoying because I’ve never had one day off work since I started in 1978.”

And making reference to Richard Hammond who is still recovering from a car accident in June, Clarkson joked that James May is the “only functioning member” of the Grand Tour team.

On his Instagram page, Clarkson posted a photo showing May with his hair standing on end with the comment, “The only functioning member of the Grand Tour team right now. God help us.”