British school teacher arrested in Spain on suspicion of distributing child pornography

An English teacher has been detained by the Spanish National Police for allegedly taking pictures of a sexual nature and sharing them with paedophiles on the internet.

The man who was born in Manchester was arrested in Valladolid, Spain, after a tip-off from Interpol.

Canadian police discovered an email account which was sharing files illegally and they alerted the Spanish police who subsequently arrested the man and seized a number of computers with sexually explicit pictures of minors as well as various erotic images of one of the teacher’s underage students, which he kept in a separate folder and with whom the man is thought to have been obsessed.

The Police are now working to identify and notify of all the victims whose images were discovered on the computers in his possession.