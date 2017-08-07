Over 27,000 passengers use San Javier in just 5 days

During the operation ‘Primero de Agosto’, which ran from Friday 28 July to Tuesday 1 August, San Javier Airport registered more than 150 flights, carrying over 27,000 passengers, which landed or took off from the Region, with more than 27,000 passengers.

Tourists from the 21 destinations which the airport currently serves came mainly from the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway and Belgium.

San Javier airport is located on the north bank of the Mar Menor, adjacent to the small town of Santiago de la Ribera, in the municipality of San Javier. Last year it served 1,096,980 passengers and 8,272 flights.

San Javier has also twice won the award for the Best European Airport serving under two million passengers, in both 2014 and 2016, conferred by the International Airport Council (ACI). This quality award is based on the results of surveys submitted by the passengers that it serves.

The Airport can now also boast 10 commercial establishments in the airport consisting of ‘duty Free’, cafes, fast food restaurants and shoe shops. According to a recent Aena press release they are distributed over more than 1,000 square metres.

The Swiss group Dufry has just remodelled its premises, ‘Murcia Duty Free’. The shop has been completely renovated and is now completely open to the public, with a transparent facade which is 20 metres in length and that facilitates greater access to passengers.

It now offers beauty products, perfumery and high-end cosmetics, drinks, food (with typical Spanish products) Tobacco and souvenirs. Dufry, a company specialising in travel retail, has 2,200 stores in 63 countries on five continents.

The Murcia-San Javier Airport also has six restaurants, Costa Coffee (the prestigious British chain specialising in artisan coffees), Subway (with sandwiches, as well as salads, desserts and breakfasts), Serunion (which has three outlets with cafeteria service and restaurant) and Gelattos & Mojitos ice cream.

There is a typical Ibérica products shop, a Marga shoe store (which also sells handbags and wallets and the ALB fashion jewellery and accessories shop.

In addition, the airport offers its users three car rental companies, and machines selling drinks and snacks in both the boarding and arrivals lounges.