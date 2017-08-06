Yacht rescues six people from sinking dinghy

Six people were rescued from an inflatable zódiac dinghy off playa de los Náufragos on Friday. The boat, a recreational craft that is rented to holidaymakers, began to sink for reasons unknown. The six occupants, a 46-year-old man, a woman of 33, two young men aged 18 and two aged just 10 and 12, were able to attract the attention of a passing yacht which then went to their rescue.

The incident took place at about mid day on Friday resulting in the mobilisation of two medical teams who were able to treat the occupants once they reached the shore. All of the victims were treated for bruising and neck pain and subsequently transferred to Torrevieja Hospital.

Once the rescued occupants were safe, another Zódiac despatched from the Royal Nautical Club of Torrevieja managed to tow the half sunk boat to the marina.

The zódiac that sank is one of many such craft that are offered for rental on the Internet. They have a capacity for eight people and are equipped with a 15 horsepower engine. The rental prices vary between 150 and 250 euros per day depending on the season and there is no requirement for the renter to have any nautical knowledge or qualifications.