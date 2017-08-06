Virtual Leader Edition 678

Leading this week with the protest by Orihuela Costa Residents over the allocation of budgets by the municipal government. Important news also on action you must take to keep your free healthcare as well as stories from across the Costa Calida and the Vega Baja to keep you fully up to date on events in your neighbourhood.

I sport we have the final preparations from CD Torrevieja and Montesinos as a new season looms as well as regular correspondents ‘Mick the Grip’ Reeves and Mike Probert on local and international Golf……….