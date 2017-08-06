UK National Lottery Draw Saturday 5 Aug 17

Sat 05 Aug 2017 – Jackpot: £9,799,014
Draw 2256 | Draw machine: Merlin | Ball set: 8
Ball numbers
14 – 24 – 30 – 45 – 49 – 56 Bonus 27
The Lotto raffle must be won. Check your tickets below:
Millionaire Raffle
Raffle tier 11 prize of £1,000,000
-
- GOLD 6219 6676
Raffle tier 220 prizes of £20,000
-
- AQUA 9942 1273
- BLUE 5297 0525
- GOLD 6166 5275
- GOLD 8510 0078
- GREY 9067 7484
- GREY 9097 1943
- JADE 2361 9649
- JADE 6514 1375
- JADE 8838 5359
- LIME 8208 0631
- PINK 8988 7995
- PLUM 1825 8277
- PLUM 3792 6089
- PLUM 7397 0532
- PLUM 9918 6143
- ROSE 4048 6804
- ROSE 9103 7798
- RUBY 2096 4258
- RUBY 5835 6904
- RUBY 9387 5055
- The next draw will take place on Wednesday 9 August with a jackpot of GBP 11.4 million