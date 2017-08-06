UK National Lottery Draw Saturday 5 Aug 17

By
@leadernewspaper
-
0
UK National Lottery
Sat 05 Aug 2017 – Jackpot: £9,799,014

Draw 2256 Draw machine: Merlin Ball set: 8

 

Ball numbers 

14 – 24 – 30 – 45 – 49 – 56   Bonus 27

The Lotto raffle must be won. Check your tickets below:

 
Millionaire Raffle
 

Raffle tier 11 prize of £1,000,000

    • GOLD 6219 6676

Raffle tier 220 prizes of £20,000

    • AQUA 9942 1273
    • BLUE 5297 0525
    • GOLD 6166 5275
    • GOLD 8510 0078
    • GREY 9067 7484
    • GREY 9097 1943
    • JADE 2361 9649
    • JADE 6514 1375
    • JADE 8838 5359
    • LIME 8208 0631
    • PINK 8988 7995
    • PLUM 1825 8277
    • PLUM 3792 6089
    • PLUM 7397 0532
    • PLUM 9918 6143
    • ROSE 4048 6804
    • ROSE 9103 7798
    • RUBY 2096 4258
    • RUBY 5835 6904
    • RUBY 9387 5055
  • The next draw will take place on Wednesday 9 August with a jackpot of GBP 11.4 million

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

 

 

LEAVE A REPLY