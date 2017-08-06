Program for Sterilisation of feral cats

For the second consecutive year, Orihuela will receive a grant from the Provincial Council of Alicante, for € 6,019.49, specifically intended for the animal protection program.

This funding will be used to sterilise feral cats in the urban colonies of the Orihuela municipality.

A number of Veterinary clinics in the municipality have been authorised to perform the sterilisations which will be carried out with the help of the College of Veterinarians of Alicante.

The Councillor for Health, Noelia Grao, said that “the campaign will start in the next few days and continue until the end of October.”