New look Torry start to take shape

STEVE HIBBERD writes ……..After a very quiet summer spent licking their wounds, key signings have at last been made by manager Pedreño as Torry prepare for a new season in the Preferente division.

There´s still a lot of hard work to do, the majority of last season’s squad having left for pastures new, but at least 2 up and coming youngsters have remained.

Sheffield born Lewis Booker (19) plays in midfield or defence, impressing on the few occasions he featured last season, teams up with fellow midfielder Dani Salazar (19) who played regularly, often showing true grit and determination.

Pedreño has raided Murcian 3rd div side Pinatar FC for 2 experienced defenders. Fernando Verdu Hernandez (27), a Murcia lad, is a strong, uncompromising central defender, who played in 33 matches for them last season. Hopefully Verdu will become as firm a favourite with the fans as ex Torry hard man Jorge proved to be!

Left back Mario Vigueras (24), also from Murcia, was a regular in the team last season. Mario has the reputation of being an offensive player, keen to overlap, also fast and good on the ball. Another new central defender is Vicente Zaragoza (27), signing from Caerau FC in Wales. Completing the new signings is Argentinian Ramiro, following his promotion from the Juvenile side.

The squad have been back in training at Nelson Mandela Stadium for over a week now, but alas vandals have been at it again over the road inside Vicente Garcia Stadium. Nets have been broken, dugout canopies ripped, and chunks of breeze blocks thrown onto the pitch, as security continues to be sadly lacking!

Although preseason friendly dates have yet to be announced, Torry´s first league encounter against local rivals on Sun 3 September is fast approaching. It appears that as the council is dragging it´s heels on making essential repairs to Vicente Garcia Stadium, early season (if not all) matches will be played at the much maligned Nelson Mandela Stadium.