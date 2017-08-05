VII Mojácar Swim Cross Challenge

Mojácar Town Council, along with Almería’s Diputación Provincial, recently organized the VII Mojácar Swim Crossing in collaboration with AT-Sport Eventos and Juega Limpio.

Lovers of open water swimming had the chance to take part in the tournament, which was divided into distances of 400, 1,000 and 2,000 metres for; Infant to Junior, Under 18, Adults and Masters categories. Around 100 swimmers participated in this second heat of the Almeriense circuit that is taking place in July and August on several coastlines in the province.

The Mojácar event went off successfully, seeing Laura López with a time of 29.30 winning the women’s category and Andrés Perales, with a time of 29.13, being victorious in the men’s. Both were 2016 champions and, belong to Almería Swimming Club.

The Mojácar VII ‘Travesía’ is part of the provincial sport initiative “Por tu salud, Mójate”, aimed at adults and, specifically youngsters. Ana García, Mojácar Sports Councillor, watched as the heats took place in the town’s waters, before congratulating then presenting the winners with the trophies as well thanking all the swimmers for taking part and inviting them all to return for the next year’s event.