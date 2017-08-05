The Wednesday 2 Wood Triples only have one game left to play. There are 2 teams both on 6 points, and next week they play each other!! If the result is a draw, it will go to shot difference!! Good luck both teams. Alan, Brenda & Joe play Mary, Eddie, Tony and Peter (any 3 from 4). Lee Sinclairs team and Cliff Plaisteds team are both on 2 points, with Brians team bringing up the rear.

The final of the Saturday Australian Pairs was played last weekend with the winners being Tony Sansom and Bob Graham, with runners up Stan North and Paul Hayward. Well done guys. Thanks to Janet for organising this competition.

The sheets are on the board for both the Club competitions and the Valencian Championships. Get your names down, Closing date for the Valencians is 14th August.

The Fun Day and Hog Roast is on 6th October, not many places left!! The coach trip to Guadalest has been cancelled due to lack of interest.

For further details on San Miguel Bowls Club, please contact, the Secretary, Pat McEwan telephone 966714257.