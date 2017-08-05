Monte Mar Bowls and Social Club

Sponsored by The Belfry, The Pub, Bowling Abroad and Avalon

CHICKEN RUN – Sunday 29th July

As it was a very hot morning it was decided to play fourteen ends in stead of the normal eighteen. As usual the competition was played in good spirit. The winning lady was Jan Soars and the winning man Mick Soars, both receiving a chicken.

The man with the least shots was Harry Dobson and the lady June Young both receiving half a dozen eggs. This month the chickens were donated by Les and Sue Bounds and the eggs by Chris and Joan Harding.

Next competition Gran Alacant Mixed Competition on September 12th. There will be a practice session on 11th.

