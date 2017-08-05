Mojácar Council to build Residential Care Home

Mojácar Council have decided to build a residence, including a day care centre for the town’s senior citizens, which will offer accommodation and all-round care, either on a temporary or permanent basis for up to 60 people.

The separate day centre will be able to take up to 20 people and will set out to provide comprehensive care for people, with the aim of improving or maintaining the best possible level of personal autonomy and quality of life, as well as providing support to their families and carers.

The residence will be built in the area of El Palmeral on a vacant 10,000 square metre plot of urban land, with a constructed area of 2,750 square metres, while the rest will be made up green areas.

The architectural design and equipping of the centre, as with the staff, will aim to improve physical independency and social life, as well in the development of day to day abilities.

There will be 6 single bedrooms and 27 double bedrooms (all with private bathrooms), social areas, living rooms and 2 dining rooms. Other areas will include; an infirmary, an occupational therapy room, a medical consultation room and a pharmacy as well as specialised treatment rooms for physiotherapy and psychology.

The procedure of drafting out and contracting of the project will be an open procedure, in which any interested company may submit a proposal, details of which can be found on the Mojácar Town Hall website. All tenders will need to be presented at the Town Hall within 21 days of its publication in the Boletín Oficial of the Province of Almería.