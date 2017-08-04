GUARDIA CIVIL HEROES SAVE THE LIFE OF A CHILD

A Guardia Civil officer has resuscitated a young child when he stopped breathing on the way to the hospital of La Vega Lorenzo Guirao de Cieza.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when Guardia Civil officers were alerted to an accident which had happened in the Murcian town of Cieza. A two-year-old child was knocked down by a vehicle by his uncle. The accident happened on their farm and the young child was left unconscious and bleeding through various parts of his body.

The officers decided to transport the child to the hospital in their vehicle along with his mother.

On the way to the hospital the child stopped breathing and after checking his vital signs, one of the officers began cardio-respiratory resuscitation. The child began crying and regained consciousness before arriving at the hospital where he received emergency care before being transferred to the University Hospital Virgen de la Arrixaca of Murcia for observation.