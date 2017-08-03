El Plantio2 Golf Society

Tuesday 1st August saw 12 competitors enter a much loved team game, a Texas Scramble. Unfortunately, due to members returning to the U.K. to escape the punishing heat and others visiting and playing only during the Winter Months, numbers were at a minimum. It was, therefore, good to welcome potential new member, John Burke, who was moved to contact Secretary Ian Henderson as a result of reading these articles. He then promptly helped his team win the competition.

Nearest the Pins, Hole 4 – Graham Blakeway and Hole 8 – Rod Loveday.

3rd Place, Handicap 4.68 – John Wilby, David Swann, George Stanhope – 48.32 Shots.

2nd Place, Handicap 6.42 – Ian Henderson, Lawrence Wanty, Lyn Young – 46.58 Shots.

1st Place, Handicap 6.58 – Keith Smith, Graham Blakeway, John Burke – 46.42 Shots.

Picture shows all winners and barmaid Lydia.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities.

The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230

David Swann