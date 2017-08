The state weather agency, AEMET, has published an alert for high temperatures for the south of Alicante province.

The heat warning runs from 13.00 to 20.00 today (Thursday, 03 August 2017).

According to AEMET, the temperature in the shade could reach 36ºC and it is expected to exceed 40ºC in some parts of southern Spain.

The weather is set to be similar for tomorrow, Friday 04 August 2017.