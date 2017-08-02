San Miguel de Salinas defibrillators

San Miguel council has said that in September it will provide courses to all residents on the correct use of defibrillators

Last week’s Plenary approved the acquisition of two mobile defibrillators that will be provided for the Centro de Deportivo and as a mobile unit which will be given to the Local Police.

The Consistory will then make available a workshop, which open to all residents, who wish to learn how the devices should be used.

The Department of Health say that in due course they want to see defibrillators in place in all municipal buildings as well as all centres of education.