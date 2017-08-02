San Juan Beach 7’s – 20th Anniversary this weekend

This coming weekend is the San Juan beach 7’s will be taking place on 5 August kicking off at 10.00 and going through to around 21.00 with a break in the middle of the day for well needed food and drink. There will be 20 teams taking part to mark the 20th anniversary of the tournament.

At the tournament I will also have a stand there selling the rugby gear as well as a variety of other stands to mark this anniversary

So come along and have a great day out watching rugby and enjoying a day at the beach at the same time.

If you want to know any more details of what rugby is on in the area, and for your rugby gear club shirts etc, you can always come and see me at the Zoco Market on Sunday or call me on 692 767 242.

So come along and join in the fun and have a great day out watching local rugby.