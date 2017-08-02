Redován to have a Skate Park

Redován will soon have its own Skate Park. This has been confirmed by the town’s councillor for Sports, Ramón López, who has said that the park will be built in the plaza Comunidad Valenciana. He added that construction works will begin in the middle of August and are expected to be completed in early October.

The park is being built in response to the demands of the youth of the municipality.

The work to be carried out will see the construction of a 276 sq mtr concrete track for the interior installation with six multipurpose modules, for the use of ‘Skate boarding’, roller skating,’ BMX bikes’ and ‘Scooters’.

The budget for the work is € 21,900 and it is being provided in response “to the many children and young people who follow these types of sport in Redován,” said López. He added that he did not rule out an extension to the facility if the demand is higher than initially expected.

The Skate Park will join the Road Safety Park and the football field, both of which already exist in the Plaza Comunidad Valenciana, making this part of the town a multipurpose area that can be enjoyed by children, youths and adults alike. It also has the added security of perimeter fencing.

Redován joins other municipalities in the region with similar facilities, such as Cox, Los Montesinos, and Santa Pola and in future will all enthusiasts to practice their sport without having to travel long distances to do so.