Residents are asked to turn out in front of the Playa Flamenca Town Hall at 11am on Friday morning in support of a better deal for the Orihuela Costa.

The Association of Residents and Merchants “Movimiento Ciudadano La Zenia” has appealed to residents of the coast to attend a peaceful demonstration which will take place on Friday 4 August outside the Orihuela Costa town hall starting at 11am.

This is the second time that such a demonstration will be held, the previous in July of 2014 when over a hundred of residents protested on the roundabout in front of La Zenia Boulevard demanding better services for the people of the Orihuela Costa.

Friday’s demonstration is being held for essentially the same purpose, to once again demand that the City Council recognise the Orihuela Costa and its growing number of residents, particularly when making budget allocations.

Association President, Félix Arenas, said “People are tired of always hearing the same promises and the same excuses from the Orihuela politicians, who are denounced virtually every day on social media sites for the lack of importance they place on the coast. We have more than two thousand followers, many of whom contribute to our Facebook page with photographs showing the deplorable state of the coastal area. Despite sending them on to the authorities they are rarely, if ever, actioned.”

Residents claim that there is an unfair, almost non-existent and disproportionate distribution of the municipal budgets with respect to what the people of the Orihuela Costa, and a lack of transparency in responding to the letters and complaints that are regularly submitted.

As well as deploring the state of cleanliness on the coast they also demand better safety measures and pedestrian signalling at the pedestrian crossings of the Villamartín Ctra., the completion of the emergency centre in the Orihuela Costa, the removal of the toll on the AP-7 as it passes through La Zenia, and the replacement of the bus stop removed at La Zenia.