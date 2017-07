A two year old toddler has dies whilst on holiday with his family in Mallorca.

According to the parents, they awoke early in the morning to find that he was not in his room. A search of the villa in which they were staying in Llucmajor found him in the swimming pool. They called the emergency services but the child could not be resuscitated.

An investigation into the death of the child has been launched but everything indicates that it was a tragic accident.