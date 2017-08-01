An 82-year-old woman drowns in San Javier

A woman, 82, was found semi-conscious yesterday lying on the edge of the water on the Mar Menor beach, in the municipality of San Javier. The Emergency Coordination Center said that they received two warning calls just before 7pm.

The lady was pulled from the water by local bathers who attended to her until the arrival of the emergency services.

Although they immediately carried out cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) manoeuvres, she unfortunately died shortly after their arrival.

A patrol of the Local Police, one of the Civil Guard and a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) of the Service Murcian Health were all despatched to the beach where the incident took place.

Although there is no official confirmation that her death was due to drowning, the authorities insist on the importance of adopting prompt action to try to improve survival after drowning but it is the case that most incidents occur in areas where there is no formal monitoring, more than half of them on the beach.

The Spanish Society of General and Family Practitioners (SEMG) say that help must be requested after immediately removing the victim from the water. They advise that everyone is taught cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) especially Parents and child care providers.