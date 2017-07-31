HMA Simon Manley talks about the UK state pension

You would expect the pace of BREXIT negotiations to slow down during the summer holiday period and during the month of August they certainly will but already, in the fairly short period that they have been taking place, we have some indications that we are going to get at least some of the citizens rights that we want, as a number of points of agreement, including British State Pension uprating, are revealed.

That means that those of us who rely on our UK pension to survive will see it continue to increase in the coming years and will not be frozen as it is in Canada, New Zealand or Australia

So freezing will not affect British pensioners in EU countries (or wider EEA), because the automatic reciprocity will remain as Ambassador Simon Manley explains…..