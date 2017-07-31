There will be two free excursions to Orihuela City as part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the death of the city’s most famous son, the poet Miguel Hernández.

The first will take place this coming Saturday 5 August with the second a month later on Saturday 5 September.

They are both being organised by the Tourist information office Orihuela Costa to whom your bookings must be made.

The trips will begin at 10pm and be conducted around the Miguel Hernández Routes ‘Orihuela, su pueblo y el mío’ which are taking place throughout the year entitled called ‘Perito en Lunas’, the title of the first book of poems by the Orihuela born Hernández.

The free buses from Orihuela Costa and Entrenaranjos will be provided if there are 20 or more passengers.

Further information and bus bookings, please, contact the Tourist information office Orihuela Playa. Tel. 96 .676 00 00, ext. 32