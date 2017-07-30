UNEMPLOYMENT IN SPAIN FALLS TO 17.22% IN SECOND QUARTER

According to the national statistics, unemployment in Spain has fallen to 17.22% in the second quarter of 2017. This is an improvement on the 18.75% unemployment which was recorded for the first quarter.

Spain’s economy grew at an annual rate of 3.2% in 2015 and 2016 and it is expected to beat 3% again this year. The levels of growth exceed those of most other Eurozone countries.

Despite solid growth, however, unemployment in Spain is still one of the highest in Europe and many of the jobs are temporary / seasonal contracts and not permanent. Spain was thrown into recession in 2008 when the real estate and construction sectors went bust and has seen its fortunes improving since 2013 / 2014.